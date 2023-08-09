Video: Police release footage after three swans were killed by dogs in south Warwickshire

"We are appealing for the owner of the dogs to come forward, or for anyone that can identify the owner to get in touch”

Police want to speak to the man in this video after a three swans were killed by dogs in Stratford.

The footage was released by the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team (WRCT) and shows a man walking away from the incident after three cygnets were killed near Tramway Bridge. Click here to watch the video.

WRCT said: "We believe the male has walked across the recreation ground in the direction of Lucy's Mill.

"The incident occurred close to the Tramway Bridge, Stratford-Upon Avon, on Saturday 5th August 2023 around 7:20am.

"We are appealing for the owner of the dogs to come forward, or for anyone that can identify the owner to get in touch.

"The person seen in charge of the dogs, (two grey spaniels) is a white male with short white hair, around 6ft 2 in his mid to late 50’s.

"The male was initially carrying a green and silver umbrella which has now been recovered by police and the male is believed to reside locally.

"We would urge this male to contact our team directly."

To contact the the team, you can email ruralcrimete[email protected] quoting investigation ref 23/33734/23.