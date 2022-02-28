Video: Reckless driver undertakes vehicles at 100 mph near Leamington - but looks set to escape prosecution as camera didn’t capture registration number

A reckless driver who undertook vehicles at 100 mph and cut up a HGV, looks set to escape prosecution as camera didn’t capture the vehicle registration number.

The dangerous driving incident happened on the A46 northbound near Leamington on Friday February 18 at 5.14pm.

Warwickshire Police have vowed to “interrogate other systems” to identify the vehicle in question so that the “driver can be given words of advice.”

A reckless driver who undertook vehicles at 100 mph and cut up a HGV, looks set to escape prosecution as camera didn’t capture the vehicle registration number. Photo © SWD Media.

As the clip begins, the driver of a white Renault approaches the rear of the camera car at speed in lane one after undertaking another vehicles and then proceeds to undertake a further four.

The driver who clearly has no regard for their, or anybody else’s safety, swerves across the carriageway using all three lanes before cutting up a Turners Distribution HGV, and then proceeds to undertake further vehicles.

At the end of the clip the vehicle can barely been seen as it is disappearing in the distance.

The incident was reported to Warwickshire Police ‘Operation Snap’, and footage was later shared anonymously to ‘Bad Drivers Caught on Dash Cam’ Facebook group, and has since racked up over 11,000 views and attracted over 150 comments condemning the driver.

One user commented: “Regardless of the fact that some vehicles in the centre lane may have been restricted in their progress to pass the lorry, the driver of the white car gave no concession to anyone who may have decided to ‘give up’ and return to the nearside lane – the speed at which he or she was travelling in this situation was dangerous.

“Unfortunately there are fewer police patrol vehicles on our roads to monitor and take the appropriate action on those guilty of poor driving standards.

“Company vehicles can generally be identified and the actions of their drivers can be addressed by their employers however, as in this instance, many unidentified road users can leave a trail of havoc behind them.”

PC Ken Bratley said “Operation Snap is a platform that enables members of the public to upload footage of moving traffic offences.

“Every submission is reviewed and assessed against evidential thresholds by the Operation Snap team.

“This submission was reviewed and didn’t meet the evidential threshold because the VRM wasn’t visible in the footage supplied.

“If the submitter is able to send clearer footage showing the VRM we would be very happy to review this again.