Video: Road rage driver stops on the M40 near Warwick to confront another driver

A road rage driver has been jailed after forcing another driver to stop on the M40 northbound near Warwick and then proceeded to get out of his truck to shout at them. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

A dangerous driver who stopped on the M40 near Warwick to confront another driver has been banned from driving for three years.

The incident happened in February and saw the 38-year-old from Kent, who has not been named by Warwickshire Police, force another driver to stop in lane three of the M40 northbound near Warwick.

He then got out of his vehicle to shout at the other driver.

Warwickshire Police said that it was remarkable his dangerous driving did not result in a serious injury or death.

The driver had a dashcam which recorded the incident, so he submitted the footage to Warwickshire Police’s Operation Snap, where it was reviewed by the road safety officer, and the other driver was summoned to court for dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to a three year driving ban, 250 hours of unpaid supervised work and a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement at Coventry Magistrates Court on October 14.

Warwickshire Police Inspector Dave Valente said: “Whilst extremely rare, this case highlights the serious consequences of allowing yourself to get angry behind the wheel, putting other people’s lives at risk.

“Op Snap allows drivers to submit moving footage of poor driving, without taking matters into their own hands.

"Those whose driving falls below the standards expected can and will be held to account.

“By working together in this way, we can help reduce death and injury on our roads.”

The video of the incident can also be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVcHsjA3LL4

To find out more about Warwickshire Police’s Operation Snap and how to submit footage, go to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/operationsnap