Video shows dangerous driver leading police on chase in Warwickshire with 18-month-old child in the back seat

Demetrious Nickoloau drove at speeds of up to 75mph in a 30mph zone, went through red lights and drove on the pavement in an attempt to avoid officers.

A callous driver has been jailed after leading police on a dangerous chase in Warwickshire with an 18-month-old child in the back seat.

After he was boxed in, he tried to ram his way out but was arrested.

When officers spoke to Nickoloau they realised there was a small 18-month-old child in the back seat. The driver failed to provide a drug test. The vehicle was also on false plates.

Nickoloau, age 28, from Binley, Coventry was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on March 4 to 28 months in jail.

He was also sentenced to 14 months in prison to run concurrently for driving dangerously on roads, namely Heath End Road, The Bullring and A444 Nuneaton and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 42 months. He was driving without insurance at the time of the offences.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences, including failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving whilst disqualified for which he was committed to prison for 10 weeks concurrent for each offence.

Demetrious was arrested during a roads policing operation on August 24, 2023 in Bedworth, after officers in a marked police car spotted the driver of a black Audi A3 go through a red light.

Officers indicated for Demetrious to stop but he drove off. He then drove at speeds of up to 75mph in a 30mph zone, went through red lights and drove on the pavement in an attempt to avoid officers.

He was finally brought to a stop on the A444 towards Coventry when he was boxed in. He attempted to ram his way out but was unsuccessful and was arrested at 1.10pm.

Demetrious was remanded in custody after appearing before Coventry Magistrates Court the next day, August 25. He appeared at Warwick Crown Court on September 22 and this was adjourned several times to allow for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

PC Simon Dalby Roads Policing Officer, OPU said “Demetrious had a total disregard for the safety of other road users as he drove at high speed dangerously overtaking and weaving through other vehicles in an attempt to evade capture.

“He certainly had no concern for the safety of the public or the extremely vulnerable 18 month child that was in the back seat of his car and his sentence reflects this.

“Fortunately the pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion and following the sentence today, Demetrius has now been denied the use of the roads for several years to come and will need to pass an extended retest before he can drive again.

Sergeant Ryan Price, Nuneaton and Bedworth Safer Neighbourhood Team, said “Demetrious wasn’t the only driver or vehicle we removed from the roads on August 24. During a traffic operation on two separate sites, Coventry Road and Marston Lane, officers stopped a total of 81 vehicles, conducted 11 breath tests, three stop searches and detected 13 traffic offences. As a result nine vehicles were seized."