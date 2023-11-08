Video shows driver speeding through Wellesbourne at 60mph during police chase

Footage from the police chase - at some points Amarildo Shabani (pictured bottom right) was driving on th wrong side of the road.

A driver who sped through Wellesbourne at 60mph during a police chase has been jailed.

Motorists were forced to move aside as Amarildo Shabani swerved through the village, before losing control of his car and ending up on a grass verge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then tried to escape from the car on foot but was quickly caught and arrested.

The 48-year-old, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 44 weeks when he appeared at Warwick Magistrates’ Court on Friday (November 3). He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and possession of cocaine.

The police chase happened on Wednesday November 1 when officers were in the area as part of enquiries into a different incident.

They pulled over Shabani’s car as it headed into Wellesbourne. The car initially stopped before then driving away at speed. During the pursuit the car hit speeds of 60mph in a 30mph zone and drifted onto the wrong side of the road.

Amarildo Shabani

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "The car came to a stop after hitting a grass verge and following a short foot chase Shabani was arrested. Following the arrest the officers seized cocaine."

PC Nikki Stubbs from the Warwickshire Police Patrol Investigation Unit said justice was swifty served on Shabani, adding: “Shabani drove recklessly and dangerously, and it was only thanks to the quick reactions of other road users that there wasn’t a serious collision.