Lenny the cat sadly died days later and his owner blames the man for his death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said they have identified the man who kicked a cat in Leamington.

The story has been reported by national media after an appeal was launched to find the man, who was caught on a doorbell camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lenny the cat sadly died days later and his owner blames the man for his death.

Police said they have identified the man who kicked a cat in Leamington.

Leamington Police said today (Saturday): "We would like to reassure the community that we are aware of a video shared online showing a man kicking a cat. This story has since been picked up by a national newspaper.