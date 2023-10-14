Video shows man kicking cat in Leamington – police say they have identified him
Lenny the cat sadly died days later and his owner blames the man for his death
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said they have identified the man who kicked a cat in Leamington.
The story has been reported by national media after an appeal was launched to find the man, who was caught on a doorbell camera.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lenny the cat sadly died days later and his owner blames the man for his death.
Leamington Police said today (Saturday): "We would like to reassure the community that we are aware of a video shared online showing a man kicking a cat. This story has since been picked up by a national newspaper.
"We can confirm that an investigation is underway and the man has been identified."