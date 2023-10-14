Register
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Video shows man kicking cat in Leamington – police say they have identified him

Lenny the cat sadly died days later and his owner blames the man for his death
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Oct 2023, 17:58 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 17:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said they have identified the man who kicked a cat in Leamington.

The story has been reported by national media after an appeal was launched to find the man, who was caught on a doorbell camera.

Lenny the cat sadly died days later and his owner blames the man for his death.

Most Popular
Police said they have identified the man who kicked a cat in Leamington.Police said they have identified the man who kicked a cat in Leamington.
Police said they have identified the man who kicked a cat in Leamington.

Leamington Police said today (Saturday): "We would like to reassure the community that we are aware of a video shared online showing a man kicking a cat. This story has since been picked up by a national newspaper.

"We can confirm that an investigation is underway and the man has been identified."