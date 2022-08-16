VIDEO: Watch shocking moment Rugby drug dealer struck police officer trying to avoid capture

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Crofts.

A Rugby man faces 54 months in prison after he a struck a police officer with his car in failed bid to evade being caught dealing drugs.

On March 3 last year officers attempted to stop 24-year-old Matthew Crofts in a car on Rugby’s Bath Street.

With his passenger door still open, Crofts reversed at speed - striking a Detective Constable.

He continued to reverse towards oncoming vehicles on Clifton Road.

Crofts then made his way to a friend’s house, where he hid evidence of his drug dealing.

And Crofts’ dangerous attempt to avoid being caught came to nothing when officers discovered the address and seized the evidence.

After he was arrested, the 24-year-old from Gill Crescent in Houlton was charged with dangerous driving, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

And in Coventry Crown Court on Friday, August 5, Croft was sentenced to 54 months in prison.

Detective Constable Matthew Rapkins of Rugby Proactive CID said: “This was an outrageous incident in which a drug dealer was prepared to put members of the public’s lives at risk in order to get away and save himself.

“He has knocked over a Police Officer in the process.

“Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt and his efforts to hide evidence was all in vain as officers quickly located the evidence.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Reader said: "Crofts thought he could escape justice, and he was willing to endanger police and the public to do that.

"All involved in this criminal activity can expect to be brought to justice.”