Video: You couldn’t make it up! Shocking footage of driver putting on make-up as she drives along M40 in Warwickshire

This motorist is so focused on applying her make-up that she doesn’t notice the police officers driving alongside her.

Travelling along the M40 in the morning Warwickshire traffic, this motorist is so focused on applying her make-up that she doesn’t notice the police officers driving alongside her.

Even when the officers in National Highways’ unmarked HGV cab beep the horn she carries on applying her make-up, the car swerving as she focuses on the mirror.

Watch the video here.

This is one of three pieces of footage released today by National Highways highlighting some of the shocking driving spotted by police using the unmarked HGVs. It comes ahead of a multi-agency week of action which will target unsafe drivers along the length of the M6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second piece of footage shows a van driver steering with his knees as he tucks into his fast food. With no hands on the wheel, he is seen eating a portion of fries, held in his right hand, before picking up his drink with his left hand.

Believed by police to be on a hands-free phone call, the driver then undertakes a truck in the second lane of the M6 as he drives past Corley Services. All was caught on camera by the police driving alongside in the Operation Tramline HGV.

Meanwhile, in a third incident, a motorist is spotted driving along the M40 with a phone in her hand, seemingly scrolling through her messages, and at one point with both hands off the wheel. The astonished officers then spot the driver ‘doing something’ with her laptop next to her.

She puts the phone down as police let her know they are there – after alerting their colleagues travelling behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three incidents were captured by Warwickshire Police patrolling in the unmarked HGV over just two days as part of the Operation Tramline safety campaign. A total of 63 offences were detected.

These are the latest in over 46,150 offences which have been recorded by officers in the Operation Tramline HGV cabs since the national safety initiative was launched by National Highways in 2015. The most common offences are not wearing a seatbelt (13,562) and using a mobile phone (11,965).

The HGV cabs are now being used as part of a Week of Action on the M6, taking place from Monday June 3 to Sunday June 9, which aims to reduce the number of incidents on the motorway.

The week-long campaign takes place along the length of the M6, the longest motorway in the country, and so has been labelled Operation Vertebrae.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways deals with over 200 reported incidents on the M6 every day – 74,960 on the road in 2023 including 3,808 traffic collisions.

National Highways Head of National Road User Safety Delivery, Matt Staton, said: “We know that the shocking examples identified by police in our unmarked cabs are carried out by a small minority and, thankfully, that most of the drivers on our roads are part of the law-abiding majority.

“However, those who continue to take risks such as using their mobile phone at the wheel or other things that mean that their hands are off the wheel are putting themselves and others in danger. The Week of Action aims to make all of our roads safer by raising awareness and encouraging motorists to think carefully about their driving.

“Meanwhile, thanks to our Tramline HGVs, police have been able to put a stop to incidents of driving which could have very easily resulted in serious harm on the road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad