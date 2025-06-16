Vigilance warning after Warwickshire sports club burglary

Warwickshire Police are urging sports clubs to be vigilant after trophies were taken from a village club on Friday (June 13).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at Welford-on-Avon Bowls Club at about 3.50am.

Two unknown offenders are understood to have pulled into a car park on Mill Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One stayed in a grey/silver SUV-style car, which had its licence plate covered, while the second suspect walked round the side of the building before forcing entry into the club and taking the trophies.

Warwickshire Police incident.

Inspector Jake Kibblewhite, of Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we’re keen to hear from anyone who might have seen anything.

“Although this appears to be a one-off incident, I’d like to take this opportunity to remind other clubs in the area to be extra vigilant with their security.

“Please make sure you’re locking all the doors/windows and if you have CCTV, that it is switched on at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Equally, if you witness any suspicious activity or something doesn’t seem right, please let us know.”

"Anyone with information is asked to get in touch either via our website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 40 of 13 June.”