Vigilance warning after Warwickshire sports club burglary
The incident took place at Welford-on-Avon Bowls Club at about 3.50am.
Two unknown offenders are understood to have pulled into a car park on Mill Lane.
One stayed in a grey/silver SUV-style car, which had its licence plate covered, while the second suspect walked round the side of the building before forcing entry into the club and taking the trophies.
Inspector Jake Kibblewhite, of Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we’re keen to hear from anyone who might have seen anything.
“Although this appears to be a one-off incident, I’d like to take this opportunity to remind other clubs in the area to be extra vigilant with their security.
“Please make sure you’re locking all the doors/windows and if you have CCTV, that it is switched on at all times.
“Equally, if you witness any suspicious activity or something doesn’t seem right, please let us know.”
"Anyone with information is asked to get in touch either via our website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 40 of 13 June.”