'Violence and disorder or hate crime will never be tolerated': Warning from Warwickshire Police as rumours circulate
They are continuing to work closely with partner agencies and communities to keep residents safe in light of the recent riots.
Chief Constable Debbie Tedds said: “We absolutely understand that members of our communities are concerned and horrified at events playing out across the UK.
“We are prepared should there be any protests or disorder locally whilst we continue to be part of the national effort. Disorder or hate crime will be dealt with quickly, robustly and offenders will be publicly held to account.
“Our Safer Neighbourhood Teams are reaching out to assure all that it is business as usual here in Warwickshire, but that we are part of a wider policing operation and are prepared to respond.”
Police say disinformation and fake news have driven disorder in small pockets across the country. They are supporting the national response which is robust and swift, and all those who are intent on causing violence are being arrested.
Warwickshire Police has a robust plan in place to deal with any disorder with specially trained officers equipped to respond quickly and intervene early if required.
In a statement, police said: “Recognising the importance of visibility, reassurance and prevention, additional patrols through local Safer Neighbourhood Teams are out and about, engaging with all communities to listen, understand and support business as usual across the county.
“Anyone with concerns or information is urged to come forward and report it.”
If you are concerned or have information that may assist please speak to your Safer Neighbourhood Team (see who to contact for your neighbourhood via www.warwickshire.police.uk/area/your-area or report information to us online or via 999 in an emergency.