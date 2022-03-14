Violent dog walker pinned to the ground in dog mess after he refused to pick it up in south Warwickshire

An abusive dog walker was pinned to the ground in dog mess after he refused to pick it up and then turned violent.
In a bizarre turn of events in the south Warwickshire area, the suspect did not take well to being told by another man that he should pick up his dog's mess - in fact, he tried to punch the man and then swung a plank of wood and threw a loose paving slab at him.
Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said the victim was able to dodge the punches and then restrain him, adding: "It is unfortunate for the suspect on this occasion that his victim happened to have an extensive military background and a rather impressive skill set.
"It is also unfortunate that the coordinates of where the suspect was restrained on the floor just so happened to correspond with the exact location of his animal's prior bowel evacuation."
When the police arrived, the suspect tried to run away but was caught by chasing police officers in the Alcester area.
The Warwickshire Rural Crime Team added: "This gentleman was able to reflect on this altogether unfortunate incident in a police cell after a hot shower and will no doubt continue to reflect until he attends court for assault and offences under the dog (fouling of land) act."