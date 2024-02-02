Violent offender from Warwick faces prison after raping Leamington woman on her way home from work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A violent offender is facing prison after raping a Leamington woman on her way home from work.

Luke Kyberd, 29, approached the woman as she was walking through a park near Queensway, on January 3.

He punched her four times to the head and tried to strangle her before continuing to sexually assault her.

During the attack the offender demanded the victim’s phone.

The victim – a woman in her 20s – eventually managed to escape and ran to a nearby restaurant to raise the alarm.

The woman provided a detailed description of the offender, including a tattoo on the face and stretched piercings in his ears. This was put out over the police airways and an officer recognised the description as that of Kyberd.

Within two hours of the attack Kyberd was arrested at his house in The Beeches, Warwick.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court today (Friday February 2), Kyberd pleaded guilty to rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, robbery, and intentional strangulation.

Detective Constable Amy Hall from Warwickshire Police said: “The victim must have been terrified of this evil man and she showed great bravery in quickly raising the alarm. Following such a traumatic ordeal it is incredible she was able to provide us with such a detailed description of her attacker that meant Kyberd was quickly identified and arrested.”

Detective Sergeant Nic Norris said: “The courage shown by the victim has meant we have taken an extremely dangerous offender off the street, and I would like to thank her for supporting this investigation.