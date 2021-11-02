Visitors at a large dog agility event near Leamington might have vital information over an armed attack

Visitors who went to a large dog agility event near Leamington might have vital information over an armed attack at the weekend.

As we reported on Saturday, officers responded to a report of men threatening and assaulting each other outside Dallas Burston Polo Club on the A425 near Southam, at around 11.20am on Saturday.

It is reported the men were armed with weapons.

One of the men suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital where he remains.

Another man was taken to hospital with minor cuts and has since been discharged.

Three men were arrested in connection with the incident – two have been released on bail and one remains under arrest in hospital.

Police have today (Tuesday) renewed their appeal for information - and visitors to a large dog agility event at the location might be the ones who can help

Investigating officer, Det Con Simon Harvey said: “We’ve got a number of enquiries ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident, and would continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed it or who may have dashcam footage to please come forward.

"At this time, we believe those involved were known to one another and it is being treated as an isolated incident.

“We understand a large dog agility event was taking place at the venue at the same time and believe there have may have been witnesses from there who live elsewhere in the country and have not yet been spoken to.

“If anyone has any information at all, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, please contact us.”