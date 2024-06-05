Vulnerable man in his 70s ‘traumatised’ after late son’s necklace stolen from him in Lutterworth supermarket car park
The 76-year-old, who suffers from a heart condition, was approached by a ‘well-dressed’ young woman in Morrisons car park, in the town, at around 10am, on Saturday June 1.
The woman was reported to ‘offer her services’ to him after he got out of his car. She continued to bother him before he finally got away and went into the supermarket.
On leaving the store she approached him again and at some point put her hands on him.
The shopper told her he would call the police unless she left him alone.
When he went to get into his car he noticed his ring, which was normally kept on his son’s chain round his neck. On checking he found the chain had disappeared from his neck and is believed to have been stolen.
Following the incident, his daughter described her dad as ‘traumatised and confused’.
She added: “The chain was all he had remaining of his son who passed away tragically, so was extremely sentimental.”
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police on 101.