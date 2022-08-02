Wallets, caps and scarves stolen from van parked in hotel car park near Warwick

Wallets, caps and scarves have been stolen from a van that was parked in a hotel car park near Warwick.

A VW Crafter van was broken into, while it was parked in the Holiday Inn car park in Stratford Road over the weekend.

It happened sometime overnight between 7pm on Saturday (June 30) and 6.30am on Sunday (June 31).

A number of items including bags, wallets, baseball caps and scarves branded with the logo pictured were stolen.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help.

If anyone witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in the location at this time, or has been offered or seen any of these items for sale, they should call 101 quoting incident number 76 of July 31.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/