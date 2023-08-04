Wanted man found near Warwick with packed suitcase, passport and ticket for the next ferry out of Dover

A wanted man who was caught near Warwick was found with a packed suitcase, passport and ferry ticket ready to catch the next ferry out of Dover.

His escape was foiled by Warwickshire Police who stopped him on the M40 southbound at Warwick Services last night (Thursday).

Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said: "The driver had his suitcase packed and in the boot and his passport and pre booked ferry ticket in his pocket ready to catch the next ferry out of Dover. We arrested the driver on the warrant. He was remanded in police custody to appear at the magistrates court this morning (Friday)."