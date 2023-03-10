WANTED: Police appeal to find man with connections to Leamington, Rugby and Nuneaton

Have you seen Michael Roberts Vieira?

Police are appealing for help in tracing a wanted man with connections to Leamington, Rugby and Nuneaton.

Michael Roberts Vieira, 20, was recently released from prison and is wanted after failing to comply with the conditions of his licence.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He has links to Leamington, Rugby and Nuneaton but may have travelled to the Telford area.

