Warwick burglar jailed after resident pushed him back out of her flat
On December 30, 2024, the home owner found 45-year-old Lee Wykes in the hallway of her flat.
While she pushed him out, he claimed he was looking for someone.
She was able to give a detailed description of the suspect, and he was arrested on January 2.
Despite initially denying any wrongdoing, he later pleaded guilty to burglary.
And on Monday July 21 at Warwick Crown Court, he was sentenced to 26 months in prison.
Detective Sergeant Tim O’Mahoney said: “All of our residents have a right to feel safe and secure in their own homes.
“Wykes disregarded the right of the victim – and her young child – when he entered her home with the intention to steal.
“I hope this sends a clear message – enter someone else’s home and we’ll be at your door to hold you to account.”