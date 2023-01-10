Register
Warwick drug dealer jailed after admitting to supplying heroin and crack cocaine in the town

A drug dealer from Warwick has been jailed after admitting to supplying heroin and crack cocaine in the town.

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 5:43pm

Timothy Wright, 42, of Humphris Street was caught with drugs when officers from Warwickshire Police CID raided his home in November 2022.

The plain clothed officers entered the property after they saw him selling drugs to a well-known local drug user.

Wright pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Timothy Wright was jailed for 27 months for drug offences. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

He was sentenced last week at Warwick Crown Court to 27 months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Wolsey from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID said: “Illegal drugs cause untold misery to people, not just drug users but also the wider community.

“Hopefully this result reassures local people that tackling the supply of drugs remains a priority.

“Wright’s imprisonment will hopefully act as a warning to anyone involved in the supply of drugs that they risk a custodial sentence and we will continue to search for offenders and bring them to justice.”