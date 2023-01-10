Warwick drug dealer jailed after admitting to supplying heroin and crack cocaine in the town

Timothy Wright, 42, of Humphris Street was caught with drugs when officers from Warwickshire Police CID raided his home in November 2022.
The plain clothed officers entered the property after they saw him selling drugs to a well-known local drug user.
Wright pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.
He was sentenced last week at Warwick Crown Court to 27 months in prison.
Detective Sergeant Sarah Wolsey from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID said: “Illegal drugs cause untold misery to people, not just drug users but also the wider community.
“Hopefully this result reassures local people that tackling the supply of drugs remains a priority.
“Wright’s imprisonment will hopefully act as a warning to anyone involved in the supply of drugs that they risk a custodial sentence and we will continue to search for offenders and bring them to justice.”