Warwick drug dealer jailed after admitting to supplying heroin and crack cocaine in the town

A drug dealer from Warwick has been jailed after admitting to supplying heroin and crack cocaine in the town.

Timothy Wright, 42, of Humphris Street was caught with drugs when officers from Warwickshire Police CID raided his home in November 2022.

The plain clothed officers entered the property after they saw him selling drugs to a well-known local drug user.

Advertisement

Wright pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Timothy Wright was jailed for 27 months for drug offences. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Advertisement

He was sentenced last week at Warwick Crown Court to 27 months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Wolsey from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID said: “Illegal drugs cause untold misery to people, not just drug users but also the wider community.

Advertisement

“Hopefully this result reassures local people that tackling the supply of drugs remains a priority.