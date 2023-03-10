Register
Warwick drug dealer jailed as part of County Lines patrols in the town

She was stopped in the street by plain clothed officers after they saw her meet with someone Warwickshire Police described as a ‘well-known’ drug user.

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 11:24am

A drug dealer from Warwick has been jailed as part of County Lines patrols by Warwickshire Police in the town.

In January 2022, officers from the County Lines Disruption Team were carrying out proactive plain clothed patrols in Warwick when they saw Leoni Griffin meet with a well-known drug user.

The officers used section 23 of The Misuse of Drugs Act to stop Griffin and search her on Percy Road.

Leoni Griffin. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police
They seized crack cocaine and heroin.

Griffin, 31, of Peel Road, Warwick was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

If anyone has any information about the use, dealing or production of drugs in Warwickshire they can report it at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.