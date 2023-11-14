Warwick man among group of jailed classic car fraudsters who made more than £225k in an elaborate insurance scam

A total of 42 charges were brought against 19 defendants – all were convicted of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud.

A group who made more than £225,000 in insurance payouts by fraudulently claiming that high-value classic cars had been stolen have been jailed.

The elaborate scam took place from 2009 to 2017 and saw those involved making insurance claims for 21 ‘stolen’ classics – with the claims equalling between £10,000 and £25,000 each time.

In reality the cars – all classic 1980s Ford Escort RS Turbos and similar – had been sold or got rid of by their last legitimate keepers for scrap value. Pictured below is one of those cars.

Among those with significant prison sentences were 35-year-old Amandeep Gill, of Corbison Close in Warwick (left), who was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud and sentenced to 32 months in prison, and 52-year-old Jason Sallis of Blondvil Street in Coventry (right), who was convicted of eight counts of fraud and sentenced to 36 months in prison. Photos supplied by Warwickshire Police

The defendants used altered photos and false plates [pictured] on genuine high value RS Turbos under their control to create the impression that the vehicles were in good condition.

They would then use fake sales invoices and fraudulently obtained MOT certificates to insure the vehicles for a high Agreed Value policy.

The scammers would get insurance in place, wait several months and then submit bogus theft reports – resulting in payouts of between £10,000 and £25,000.

Suspicions were raised – triggering a police investigation which ultimately saw the Crown Prosecution Service agreeing to a total of 42 charges against 19 defendants.

All 19 were convicted of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Among those with significant prison sentences were 52-year-old Jason Sallis of Blondvil Street in Coventry, who was convicted of eight counts of fraud and sentenced to 36 months in prison, and 35-year-old Amandeep Gill, of Corbison Close in Warwick, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud and sentenced to 32 months in prison.

DC Alison Roberts said: “This was an elaborate scheme and for those eight years, those involved were enjoying payouts courtesy of everyone who pays for car insurance.

“It is a shame that law-abiding citizens have to pay out more on their insurance premiums because the likes of Sallis, Gill and their associates were willing to work together to create fictitious claims.

“I hope this sentence serves as a warning to others involved in these sorts of scams.