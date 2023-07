A Warwick man has been arrested in connection with an assault which took place in Leamington.

Warwickshire Police issued a CCTV appeal earlier in the week to identify a male in connection with the assault.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A woman reported being assaulted at around 7.45am on Sunday (July 16) on the canal towpath near Old Warwick Road.

A Warwick man has been arrested in connection with an assault which took place in Leamington

A 22-year-old man from Warwick has now been arrested on suspicion of assault.