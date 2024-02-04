Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged following a firearms incident in Warwick on Friday night (February 2).

At 11.30pm officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a property in Hammond Close. It was reported that a man had a firearm.

A short time later a suspect was located in Bollingbrook Drive and an imitation firearm was seized.

David Moroney, 19, of Webb Drive, Warwick has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, criminal damage to a property, stalking involving fear of violence and threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

Moroney will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday February 5).