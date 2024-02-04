Register
Warwick man charged after firearms incident in the town

He is due to appear in court tomorrow (Monday February 5)
By Kirstie Smith
Published 4th Feb 2024, 10:40 GMT
A man has been charged following a firearms incident in Warwick on Friday night (February 2).

At 11.30pm officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a property in Hammond Close. It was reported that a man had a firearm.

A short time later a suspect was located in Bollingbrook Drive and an imitation firearm was seized.

A Warwick man has been charged after a firearms incident in the town

David Moroney, 19, of Webb Drive, Warwick has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, criminal damage to a property, stalking involving fear of violence and threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

Moroney will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday February 5).

A 39-year-old woman from Leamington arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed until April while enquiries continue.