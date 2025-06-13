Warwick man charged with drugs and weapons offences after police raids

A Warwick man has been charged with drugs and weapons offences after raids in Warwick and Bromsgrove.

Three people in total have been charged with drug offences following the dawn raids on Tuesday (June 10).

Warwickshire Police said the raids were part of an investigation into the supply of drugs from Worcestershire into Warwickshire.

Stephen Kincaid, aged 39, was arrested at his house in Broadleaf Drive, Warwick, and later charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, concealing criminal property and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Jay Carmen, aged 37, and Charlotte Simons, aged 34, were both arrested at their home in Swallows Close, Bromsgrove, and later charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and concealing criminal property.

All three appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 11) and will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on July 9.