Warwick man charged with multiple offences - including attempted burglary and handling stolen goods

A man from Warwick has been charged with multiple offences after a spate of incidents in the town.

On Tuesday (April 15), Matthew Standley, of Roseacre Gardens, was charged with attempted burglary, handling stolen goods, fraud by false representation, vehicle interference and theft from a motor vehicle.

Warwickshire Police said the charges follows a number of incidents that happened between January and April 14.

The 48-year-old appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday April 16), where he was remanded to appear at the same court on June 9.