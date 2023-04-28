Warwick man charged with possessing a weapon and multiple drugs charges

A Warwick man has been charged with possessing a weapon and multiple drugs offences.
Peter Henry, 35, of Peregrine Way in Heathcote, was charged with:
Advertisement
Advertisement
~ two counts of possessing a controlled drug of Class B - cannabis/cannabis resin
~ two counts of possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - heroin
Advertisement
Advertisement
~ two counts of possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - crack cocaine
~ possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
It follows two incidents in Stratford on March 2 and April 26.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He appeared before magistrates on Thursday (April 27) and was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on May 25.