Warwick man charged with possessing a weapon and multiple drugs charges

He appeared in court this week.

A Warwick man has been charged with possessing a weapon and multiple drugs offences.

Peter Henry, 35, of Peregrine Way in Heathcote, was charged with:

~ two counts of possessing a controlled drug of Class B - cannabis/cannabis resin

~ two counts of possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - heroin

~ two counts of possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - crack cocaine

~ possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

It follows two incidents in Stratford on March 2 and April 26.

