Warwick man charged with possessing a weapon and multiple drugs charges

He appeared in court this week.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:34 BST

A Warwick man has been charged with possessing a weapon and multiple drugs offences.

Peter Henry, 35, of Peregrine Way in Heathcote, was charged with:

~ two counts of possessing a controlled drug of Class B - cannabis/cannabis resin

He appeared at Magistrates Court this week

~ two counts of possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - heroin

~ two counts of possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - crack cocaine

~ possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

It follows two incidents in Stratford on March 2 and April 26.

He appeared before magistrates on Thursday (April 27) and was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on May 25.