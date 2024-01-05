Warwick man charged with rape and other offences following incident in Leamington

Luke Kyberd, 29, of The Beeches will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday January 5)

A Warwick man has been charged with rape and other offences following an incident in Leamington earlier this week.

Kyberd has been charged with raping a woman 16 years of age or over, attempting to rape a woman 16 or over, assaulting a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body, robbery and intentional strangulation.