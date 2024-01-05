Register
Warwick man charged with rape and other offences following incident in Leamington

Luke Kyberd, 29, of The Beeches will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday January 5)
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jan 2024, 12:32 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 12:32 GMT
A Warwick man has been charged with rape and other offences following an incident in Leamington earlier this week.

Kyberd has been charged with raping a woman 16 years of age or over, attempting to rape a woman 16 or over, assaulting a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body, robbery and intentional strangulation.

The charges follow an incident in Queensway in Leamington on Wednesday evening (3 January).