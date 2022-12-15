Register
Warwick man charged with several driving offences - including drink driving

A man from Warwick has been charged with multiple driving offences after officers stopped a vehicle.

By The Newsroom
14 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 4:12pm
A man from Warwick has been charged with several driving offences after police stopped his car. Stock Image
A man from Warwick has been charged with several driving offences after police stopped his car. Stock Image

Officers stopped the vehicle on October 9, which led to Zaid El Bakkouri, of Hanworth Road, being charged with:

~ Driving motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit

~ Committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice

~ Using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance

~ Driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence

The 24-year-old went before court on Saturday December 10 and is set to appear at Warwick Crown Court on January 6 2023.