Warwick man charged with several driving offences - including drink driving

A man from Warwick has been charged with multiple driving offences after officers stopped a vehicle.
Officers stopped the vehicle on October 9, which led to Zaid El Bakkouri, of Hanworth Road, being charged with:
~ Driving motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit
~ Committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice
~ Using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance
~ Driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence
The 24-year-old went before court on Saturday December 10 and is set to appear at Warwick Crown Court on January 6 2023.