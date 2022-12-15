Warwick man charged with several driving offences - including drink driving

A man from Warwick has been charged with multiple driving offences after officers stopped a vehicle.

A man from Warwick has been charged with multiple driving offences after officers stopped a vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle on October 9, which led to Zaid El Bakkouri, of Hanworth Road, being charged with:

~ Driving motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit

~ Committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice

~ Using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance

~ Driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence