Warwick man jailed for sexually assaulting two teenage girls

A young Warwick man who sexually assaulted two teenage girls during incidents more than three years ago has been ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Ashley Walker had consistently denied the offences against the two girls, aged 15 and 14, until the day of his trial at Coventry Crown Court.

Walker (24) of St Lawrence Avenue, Warwick, was jailed for five years and four months by Judge Andrew Lockhart QC who also ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.

Daniel Oscroft, prosecuting, said the first incident took place in Stratford.

Throughout the incident the girl kept telling him to stop, and he only did so after getting her to agree not to tell his girlfriend what he had done.

Mr Oscroft said Walker’s second victim was just 14.