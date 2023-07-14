Register
Warwick man jailed for taking a six-inch knife to a Leamington nightclub

CCTV footage from outside the nightclub showed Herlihy removing the knife from his waistband
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST

A Warwick man who took a six-inch knife to a Leamington nightclub has been jailed.

Police were called to a nightclub in Leamington on July 6 following reports that Kieron Herlihy had a knife.

Officers seized the knife from his waistband and handcuffed him.

Kieron HerlihyKieron Herlihy
Appearing at Coventry Magistrates’ Court last week Herlihy, 27, of Crompton Street, Warwick was jailed for 26 weeks.

Sergeant Daniel Harle from Leamington Patrol Investigation Unit said: “In interview, Herlihy said he carried the knife for self-defence which is the most common excuse people give for carrying a knife. It did not protect him here and saw him end up with a prison sentence.

“He also stated that he would continue to carry a knife in future which is useful information for us!

"Within 48 hours of being arrested with the knife Herlihy was in jail. This should serve as a warning to others.”