Mark Stewart, 32, of Kempton Drive admitted to two counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child, one count of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child and one count of attempting to cause/incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on September 18.

A Warwick man has admitted multiple online sex offences including attempting to engage a child in sexual communication.

Between May and June this year, Mark Stewart, of Kempton Drive, used an online messaging platform to send suggestive messages believing he was talking to the profile of a girl under the age of 13.

His actions alerted the Online Investigations Team at the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) who made a referral to Warwickshire Police and on 29 June, Stewart was arrested at his home.

Mark Stewart. Photo provided by Warwickshire Police.

A search was carried out and several items were seized by officers including his mobile phone with subsequent forensic analysis revealing Stewart had been involved in multiple conversations of a sexual nature.

The 32-year-old was also found to have shared images of himself, requested images from the profile of the girl, and asked them to perform a sexual act.

He initially provided a no comment interview.

But appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday (3 August), he pleaded guilty tom two counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child, one count of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child and one count of attempting to cause/incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity