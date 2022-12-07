Warwick man spotted driving in 'suspicious manner' charged with drink driving

He was one of many drivers arrested as Warwickshire Police target those suspected of drinking or taking drugs and driving on the county's roads during the World Cup and Christmas party season

A Warwick man spotted driving in a 'suspicious manner' has been charged with drink driving.

A Warwick man spotted driving in a 'suspicious manner' has been charged with drink driving.

Officers spotted a Vauxhall Insignia driving along Hill Street, Warwick, at about 12.45am on Wednesday November 30 and after observing the manner of driving asked the driver to stop with the blue lights on.

Advertisement

The driver failed a roadside breath test and was later charged with drink driving to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on January 27.

He was one of many drivers arrested as Warwickshire Police target those suspected of drinking or taking drugs and driving on the county's roads during the World Cup and Christmas party season.

Advertisement

During the first two weeks of the operation officers have stopped 162 vehicles and arrested 45 drivers for drink or drug driving related offences including:

- A 47-year-old man from Dunchurch was arrested at 11pm on December 4 on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test after he drove behind a police car that was attending a collision in Offchurch Lane, Radford Semele, and got out to talk to officers. Officers requested he provide a breath test and he failed to provide one. He was later charged and is due to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on February 3.

Advertisement

- A 29 year old man from Kenilworth was arrested at about 3am on December 3 on the A46, Leamington Road, Kenilworth on suspicion of drink driving when officers were called to a collision where a Peugeot had collided with street signs. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was later charged with drink driving to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on January 27.

- A 34-year-old woman from Wolverhampton was arrested at 12:15pm on November 28 in Howes Lane, Baginton on suspicion of drug driving, Theft of Motor Vehicle and driving while disqualified after the van was reported stolen from Leamington. The vehicle was seen by police and followed and stung when the driver failed to stop. The driver tested positive for what is believed to be Cocaine when drug swiped and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Advertisement

- A 21-year-old man from Fareham, Hampshire was arrested at 10:45pm on November 28 in Warwick Road, Knowle on suspicion of drug driving and possession of what is believed to be class A drugs after officers stopped the Seat Leon Cupra he was driving and he provided a positive result on a drug swipe test. He was later cautioned for possession of class A and released under investigation for the suspected drug driving offence.