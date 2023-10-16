Register
Warwick man suspected of racially abusing someone allegedly tried to bite a police officer during arrest

The incident happened when a female officer responded to a recent report of a disturbance at a flat in Spinney Hill, Warwick
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:59 BST
A Warwick man who was suspected of racially abusing someone allegedly tried to bite a police officer during their arrest.

The 32-year-old man was arrested and later charged with criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker, and racially aggravated harassment.

The incident happened when a female officer responded to a recent report of a disturbance at a flat in Spinney Hill, Warwick.

The 32-year-old man was arrested and later charged with criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker, and racially aggravated harassment.

In a separate attack in another part of the county, another officer said they were headbutted after he took a suspect to hospital following a disturbance in Church Road, Nuneaton. The suspect also allegedly racially abused a member of staff at the hospital.

The 30-year-old from London was arrested on suspicion of assault, assaulting a police officer, and committing a racially aggravated public order offence.