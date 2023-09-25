Warwick man who travelled to Stratford to deal drugs has been jailed for more than two years
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Warwick man who travelled to Stratford to deal drugs has been jailed for more than two years.
Peter Henry was first arrested in March when officers spotted him in Alcester Road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They detained Henry before searching him and seizing cocaine, heroin, cannabis and a knuckleduster.
The following month he was arrested again by officers from CID conducting plain clothed patrols targeting drug dealing in the town.
After spotting a suspected drug deal at the Recreation Ground Henry was detained and they seized heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.
Henry was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin, to counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, two counts of possession of cannabis and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 35-year-old, of Peregrine Way, Warwick, was jailed for two years and eight months at Warwick Crown Court on Friday (September 22).