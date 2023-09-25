Register
Warwick man who travelled to Stratford to deal drugs has been jailed for more than two years

He was spotted by police patrolling the area
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST
A Warwick man who travelled to Stratford to deal drugs has been jailed for more than two years.

Peter Henry was first arrested in March when officers spotted him in Alcester Road.

They detained Henry before searching him and seizing cocaine, heroin, cannabis and a knuckleduster.

Peter Henry, with some of the drugs seized by police - and a knuckleduster.Peter Henry, with some of the drugs seized by police - and a knuckleduster.
The following month he was arrested again by officers from CID conducting plain clothed patrols targeting drug dealing in the town.

After spotting a suspected drug deal at the Recreation Ground Henry was detained and they seized heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.

Henry was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin, to counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, two counts of possession of cannabis and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 35-year-old, of Peregrine Way, Warwick, was jailed for two years and eight months at Warwick Crown Court on Friday (September 22).

Detective Constable Dubad from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID said: “The sale of drugs has the knock-on effect of causing crime and antisocial behaviour in our communities. The people who look to profit from this trade can expect to be arrested and jailed.”

