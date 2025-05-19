Warwick police officer to host drop-in sessions for residents around the town
Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Bolger, who works in the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood team, will be holding five mini police surgeries on Saturday (May 24).
PCSO Bolger said: “I will be spending 45 minutes at each stop, so there’s just enough time for a good chat, a few questions, and some crime-prevention tips.
"I can also help you with signing up to our local community messaging service, Warwickshire Connected.
“Whether you’ve got something on your mind, need a bit of advice, or just fancy a natter – come say hello.
“I will be attended other areas in the next few weeks.”
Here’s where PCSO Bolger will be:
- 9am – outside Warwick Library/ Shire Hall
- 10am – outside Co-Operative Food in Woodloes Park
- 11am – outside Tesco Superstore in Emscote Road
- 12pm – outside Sainsbury’s in Saltisford
- 1pm – St Nicholas’s Park by the fun fair