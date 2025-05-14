Police officers in Warwick have been increasing their patrols in the town after members of the public raised concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Over the last few weeks, reports of anti-social behaviour has been posted on social media pages. This also included reports of off-road motor bikes in St Nicholas Park.

Officers at the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), also known as Warwick Police on social media, have said they have been increasing the patrols in the park as well as other areas in the town.

The officers said while on these patrols they have seized several electric scooters and off-road bikes that were being used unlawfully and confiscated drugs.

As well as this, officers said they responded other incidents, including reports of young people on the roof of a building, people entering an abandoned property, and a suspected drug driver.

Speaking about the patrols, Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) Sergeant Ben Brewster said: “These patrols have hopefully provided a visible and reassuring police presence for Warwick residents, while acting as a deterrent to those who may be engaging in disruptive or criminal activity.

“If you have any specific concerns, please do come and speak to one of our officers.

"Through continued proactive enforcement and engagement, we remain committed to reducing the impact of antisocial behaviour and criminality, and making sure you – our communities – stay safe and well.

“With the school half term break coming up, we’ll continue to be out and about in town so please come and say hello.”