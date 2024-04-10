Warwick teenager's night out clubbing turns into disaster after he was caught drink driving
A Warwick teenager's night out clubbing turned into a disaster after he was caught drink driving on his way home.
Nineteen-year-old Lewie Raftery, of Price Close West, Warwick appeared before Leamington Magistrates Court last Friday (April 5) charged with drink driving.
Raftery was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £369 after he was stopped by police after a night out and arrested on his way home at around 2.20am on February 3 in Stratford Road in Warwick.
Following his arrest, tests revealed he was double the legal limit with 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
He was also ordered to pay £135 costs and £148 victim surcharge.
In a separate case in Warwickshire, 22-year-old Hayden Moseley, of Mount Street, Nuneaton was also disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £140 when he appeared before Leamington Magistrates charged with drink driving, possession of a class A drug – cocaine, and driving without insurance.
He was also ordered to pay £185 costs and £56 victim surcharge.
Sergeant Chris McSharry said “It’s very concerning that two young men who may not have been driving very long took the decision to drive under the influence of drink and in one case also drugs.
“We would ask groups of friends out together drinking to please look out for each other and step in if one of you is tempted to drink or drug drive by booking them a taxi or offering a safe place to sleep it off. Your help shows you care and really could save lives. “