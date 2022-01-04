Warwick woman charged with assaulting a police officer on New Year's Eve

A woman from Warwick has been arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer on New Year's Eve

A woman from Warwick has been arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer on New Year's Eve.

An officer was allegedly kicked as he attempted to arrest a woman following a report of a disturbance at a property in Wordsworth Avenue in Warwick.

The 41-year-old woman from Warwick, who police have so far not named, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

She is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on January 28.

Police officers were also reportedly assaulted in other parts of the county.

In the early hours of New Year’s Day an officer was allegedly assaulted when she responded to a report of a disturbance outside a licensed premises in High Street, Rugby.

A 22-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, both from Rugby, were charged with assaulting an emergency worker. The woman was also charged with possession of cannabis. Both will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on January 19.

On Sunday evening two officers were allegedly struck after responding to a report of an incident at a property in Jodrell Court, Nuneaton.