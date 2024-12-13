Warwick woman in her 70s knocked unconscious after coming home to find stranger in her garden

A Warwick woman in her 70s was knocked unconscious on her own property after coming home to find a stranger in her garden.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man then attacked the victim, who suffered head injuries.

The attack happened at a house on Howard Walk in Warwick at around 2.40pm on December 12 - and Warwickshire Police are asking for anyone who has seen anything that could help with their investigation from around Howard Walk, particularly if you have dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police said: "The victim (a woman in her 70s) had arrived home and saw a man standing in her back garden.

Police are appealing for information.

"The man then allegedly proceeded to attack her, resulting in her becoming unconscious from head injuries and requiring medical attention.

"This is being investigated as a robbery at this time.

"We are looking for anyone who has seen anything that could help with our investigation from around Howard Walk, particularly if you have dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage.

"If you can help us, contact us citing Incident 160 of 12 December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can make a report online using our website (link in the comments), you can call 101, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Detective Inspector Paul Sartoris said “A serious assault has been reported, and the clock is ticking for us to find information to help us get to the root of what happened for the sake of the victim.

“If you live in the nearby area, please check your CCTV, dashcams, and doorbells for around the time mentioned – it might be that your footage is the key component in our investigation.”