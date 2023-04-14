Register
Warwickshire crime appeal: Teenager stabbed in the arm at railway station

He has since been discharged from hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-changing

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST
A teenager was stabbed at Nuneaton Railway Station last night (April 13).A teenager was stabbed at Nuneaton Railway Station last night (April 13).
The boy was taken to hospital after receiving a stab wound to his arm.

He has since been discharged from hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-changing.

British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack.

They said: "At around 10.50pm, officers received a report of a stabbing on the platform, just after the 10.22pm train from Birmingham New Street arrived at the station.

"Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests so far.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference of 2300041426

"Alternatively you can anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."