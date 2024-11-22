Warwickshire custody cells could be used as makeshift prison places with jails 'near to maximum capacity'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police custody cells in Warwickshire are on standby for use as makeshift prison places with jails “near to the maximum capacity”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire’s Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) Philip Seccombe highlighted the prospect during a meeting of the county’s Police & Crime Panel this week.

Overcrowding in jails up and down the country led the government to allow some inmates to leave after completing 40 per cent of their sentences rather than the standard 50 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sex offenders, those convicted of domestic abuse or convicts with sentences of four years or more for serious violent offences, were not included and it only applies to sentences where prisoners are automatically released after a certain period.

Police custody cells in Warwickshire are on standby for use as makeshift prison places with jails “near to the maximum capacity”.

Ministers have launch a major review of sentencing with a focus on new forms of punishment outside of jails.

But despite two waves of early releases in September and October this year, Mr Seccombe revealed to the panel of councillors and independent members that convenes to oversee his work that the issue remained a hot topic at a recent gathering of PCCs and chief constables.

“It is still near to the maximum capacity in prisons,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our two custody blocks in Warwickshire are available if needed to house those prisoners who cannot get a place elsewhere.

“I have been at a summit in London of all the PCCs and chief constables and this was discussed in some detail.

“As a police force area, we have certainly offered up our custody cells if it does reach full capacity.”

The first wave of early releases saw national reports of wider problems connected to reoffending, whether those offenders requiring electronic tags had them put on and finding places to stay for those without homes to go to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September, Mr Seccombe estimated there would be around 35 to 40 released into Warwickshire across the two stages and his report this time stated the process had gone well.

“Thanks to the diligence of the preparatory work undertaken by Warwickshire Probation and other partners, the impact in Warwickshire has been well managed and communicated to all key criminal justice partners,” it read.