Warwickshire doctor barred over 'heinous' child sexual abuse crimes

Sharmake Abdulahi Maxamed can no longer practice medicine after being convicted of “heinous” child sexual abuse crimes.

Sharmake Abdulahi Maxamed had 52 indecent images and videos of children on his phone when it was seized by police in October 2021, shortly after he started working at George Eliot Hospital, in Nuneaton.

Of these, 28 were classed as category A, the most extreme, and Maxamed was found to have viewed such images and videos while at work. Maxamed also used messaging app Telegram to exchange indecent images of children and to discuss violent crimes, including murder, being committed against them, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal report stated. He described these deplorable acts as “hot”, it added.

The children were aged two months to 10 years, the report continued, and some exhibited “clear signs of distress”. A tribunal ruling on his fitness to practice medicine described his conduct as “so heinous that it was not remediable”.

Maxamed, of Canal Street, Leicester, was also found to be in possession of cocaine when police searched his flat in October 2021. The tribunal report said he had attended work “under the influence of illegal Class A drugs”, but did not specify how many times this had occurred.

He was handed a 10 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, alongside 140 hours of unpaid work and 55 days of rehabilitation activity, when he was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court in March last year. He was also placed on the sexual offenders register for 10 years.

His sentence was reduced because he had pleaded guilty, but the tribunal heard the forensic examination of his phone “probably” left him with “little choice but to enter a guilty plea”. Moreover, Maxamed had originally denied the child porn accusations, saying the nature of the crimes went “against [his] moral fabric”.

Now, the tribunal had ruled he should be erased from the Medical Practitioner Register with immediate effect following a hearing in January this year. They said the case was “so deplorable and egregious that it cannot be remedied” and only immediately removing him from the register was considered appropriate. Medical professionals have to be on the register to be legally able to practice medicine in the UK, so this effectively bars him from the profession.

Maxamed had been working at the George Eliot for just eight days when he was arrested. He did not work with children, and, as a newly employed doctor, was still being chaperoned at work prior to his arrest. His contract with the hospital had been terminated by the time of sentencing last year.

Maxamed, who did not attend the tribunal hearing, has the right to appeal the decision within 28 days. In the event of an appeal, he will remain suspended until it is determined.