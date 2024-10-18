Warwickshire hate crime survey: "Leamington town centre has been identified as a location of concern"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Victims and witnesses of hate crime in South Warwickshire are being asked to come forward in a new survey.

This survey has been launched this week by both Warwick District Council and Stratford District Council to encourage those affected to come forward with information which could help tackle hate crime in specific locations or communities.

A hate crime is defined as 'any criminal offence which is perceived by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a person's race or perceived race, religion or perceived religion, sexual orientation or perceived sexual orientation, disability or perceived disability and any crime motivated by hostility or prejudice against a person who is transgender or perceived to be transgender’.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for communities Councillor Jim Sinnott said: “We have recognised that hate crime is under-reported in our area, and that improvements are needed in order to increase confidence in the reporting process and to broaden the support on offer to victims.

“Leamington town centre has been identified as a location of concern.

"We therefore hope that this survey will empower people who are affected by any form of this criminal offence to come forward and be recognised.

"We will then be able to take the action that is needed.”

Both Councils are representatives on the Warwickshire Hate Crime Partnership, which is made up of local organisations that have a responsibility for community safety.

The partnership also includes representatives from a number of statutory, voluntary and community organisations including Warwickshire Police,

Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Equality & Inclusion Partnership (EQuIP), Victim Support, Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council, North Warwickshire Borough Council and Rugby Borough Council.

The Hate Crime Survey can be completed anonymously and is available on the Warwick District Council website here https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/HateCrimeLeamington/ until November 20.