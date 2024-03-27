Warwickshire Hunt will appear in court over alleged killing of fox in the county
Both Benjamin Halsall from Shipston-on-Stour and Warwickshire Hunt Limited have been charged
Benjamin Halsall, 23 from Whatcote Road, Shipston-on-Stour, has been charged with Hunting a Wild Mammal With Dogs under the Hunting Act 2004, along with Warwickshire Hunt Limited, from Kidlington, Oxfordshire.
They will appear in Leamington Spa Magistrates Court on May 31.
This follows an investigation by the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team into an incident in the Idlicote area on October 9, 2023.