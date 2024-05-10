Warwickshire man arrested for allegedly posting offensive LGBT+ remark on social media

Police arrested him yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of malicious communications.

A man from Warwickshire has been arrested after allegedly posting an offensive remark on social media advocating for harm to LGBT+ people.

The 63-year-old man from Polesworth is reported to have made the comment underneath a post about a Pride event.

Police arrested him yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of malicious communications.

Inspector Ryan Price of the Patrol Investigations Unit said “When you shout into an online space, people hear it, it gets amplified, and people can get hurt by it.