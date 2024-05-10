Warwickshire man arrested for allegedly posting offensive LGBT+ remark on social media

By The Newsroom
Published 10th May 2024, 15:16 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 15:16 BST
A man from Warwickshire has been arrested after allegedly posting an offensive remark on social media advocating for harm to LGBT+ people.

The 63-year-old man from Polesworth is reported to have made the comment underneath a post about a Pride event.

Police arrested him yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of malicious communications.

Inspector Ryan Price of the Patrol Investigations Unit said “When you shout into an online space, people hear it, it gets amplified, and people can get hurt by it.

“The more toxic the atmosphere becomes, the more likely that marginalised groups will feel pushed out of the community, and the likelihood of dangerous people feeling empowered to harm those groups in real life also increases.”