Warwickshire man charged with sexual offences involving a child

A 24-year-old man from Bedworth has been charged with sexual offences involving a child.

Lynden Holtom-Stott has been charged with sexual communications with a child, engaging in sexual activity with a child, two counts of rape, and four counts of sexual assault.

He is due to appear in Coventry Magistrates Court today (April 21).

This follows a series of incidents which are alleged to have taken place between April 2024 and March 2025.