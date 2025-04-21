Warwickshire man charged with sexual offences involving a child

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Apr 2025, 12:53 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 12:56 BST
A 24-year-old man from Bedworth has been charged with sexual offences involving a child.

Lynden Holtom-Stott has been charged with sexual communications with a child, engaging in sexual activity with a child, two counts of rape, and four counts of sexual assault.

He is due to appear in Coventry Magistrates Court today (April 21).

This follows a series of incidents which are alleged to have taken place between April 2024 and March 2025.

