Warwickshire man jailed after making and distributing indecent photos of children

A Warwickshire man has been jailed after admitting making and distributing indecent photos of children.

Back in May 2024, officers from Warwickshire Police’s Online Child Sexual Exploitation Team (OCSET) acted on intelligence suggesting Durai Raj had uploaded indecent images of children to the internet.

A search of his home address resulted in seven devices being seized – two of which were found to contain more than 170,000 images and video files.

Despite the 34-year-old, of Corley View, Ash Green, initially claiming he had accessed them over an eight-month period, digital analysis showed it had actually been over a period of nine years.

Duraj Raj. Credit: Warwickshire Police.

Officers also discovered the files, which had been categorised into ages and genres and involved several different victims, had been shared with other people online.

Raj was charged with three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child and two counts of distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

After pleading guilty at an earlier hearing, he appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday April 16 where he was jailed for 30 months.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years and made to surrender all his devices.

Det Con Longmuir, from the OCSET team, said: “Raj is a sexual offender who poses a significant risk to children.

"The material he possessed and shared can only be described as abhorrent – depicting the most serious sexual offences against children of all ages.

"The distribution, possession and downloading of indecent images is depraved and anyone who does it should expect to be prosecuted.

"Our team of specialist officers is dedicated to targeting those who use the perceived anonymity of the internet to cause serious harm to children.

"We will continue to pursue and identify those who are sharing material online of children, which is completely unacceptable, and I hope his conviction shows how we will leave no stone unturned when it comes to bringing offenders to justice.”

Those who have concerns about their own use of the internet or inappropriate thoughts or behaviour about children, or are worried about how someone they know behaves can contact the Lucy Faithfull Foundation.