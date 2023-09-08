Warwickshire officers investigating Nuneaton murder case have released name of victim

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Nuneaton.

Ambulance services attended a property on Highfield Road on Sunday morning (September 3) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man in his 50s.

The man was taken to hospital where he sadly later died. A post-mortem carried out was inconclusive.

He has today (Friday) been named as 56-year-old Mark Hoverd.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder – a 35-year-old man and a 42-year-old man both from Nuneaton - were arrested yesterday (Thursday).

Earlier today (Friday) a 43-year-old man from Birmingham was also arrested on suspicion of murder. All three men remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe said: “Following the sad death of the man, we have started a murder investigation.

“We recognise the concern this will cause in the local community and want to reassure them we are carrying out several enquiries as part of our ongoing investigation and have arrested three men in connection with the death.

“Our thoughts remain with Mark’s family who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“There has been, and will continue to be, a heightened police presence in the area while our officers attempt to establish what happened and we’d ask anyone who can help us to speak with them and tell them what they know.

“We’d ask anyone who was in the vicinity of James Diskin Court between 6pm on Saturday (2 September) and 8am on Sunday (3 September) and saw anything untoward to please get in touch.

“I would also encourage anyone who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage to please get in touch with us.”