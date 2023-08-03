Register
Warwickshire pensioner, 73, jailed for sexual offences against three children

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 17:27 BST

A 73-year-old man from Nuneaton has been jailed after pleading guilty to sexual offences against three children.

James Hadsley, of Park Lane, Nuneaton appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Friday (July 28) where he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Police launched an investigation in January 2020 after one of the victims contacted Warwickshire Police to report her ordeal. This led to two other victims being identified.

James Hadsley from Nuneaton has been jailed after pleading guilty to sexual offences against three children.
Following an investigation by Nuneaton CID, Hadsley was charged with nine child sex offences.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of indecently assaulting a child, two counts of sexually assaulting a child, and one count of sexual assault by touching. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault; these offences were left to lie on file.

Hadsley’s initial offending occurred in the 1980s when one of the victims was aged between 10-12 years old.

He went on the offend again in the 2000s against two girls when they were aged between 5-12.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jamie Russell from Nuneaton CID, said: “This significant sentence is thanks to the bravery and strength the three victims have shown. They have conducted themselves with dignity throughout and I am pleased we have delivered justice for them.

“I hope this sentence brings them some form of closure and they can use the strength they have shown to move on with their lives in the knowledge that their abuser will be behind bars for many years.”

Warwickshire Police said there is no custody photo of Hadsley so they are unable to supply an image of him.