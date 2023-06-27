Warwickshire Police appeal for witnesses after man is shot in Bedworth

The man was taken to hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries, that are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was shot in Bedworth yesterday (Monday June 26) evening.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 8.15pm in the area of Dark Lane and Smercote Close when the victim was with two other men. The victim has been discovered a short time later in Smorall Lane with gunshot wounds to his chest.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, however two men were arrested nearby and weapons and cannabis were seized.

Detective Inspector Carl Buckley, from Warwickshire Police CID, said: “We’re asking any drivers in Bedworth yesterday evening, especially in Dark Lane, Smercote Close or Smorrall Lane, to check their dashcam, as they may have footage that will assist with our enquiries.

”We know how distressing incidents like this are for the local community. Officers from the local safer neighbourhood team will be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community today.

“We will not tolerate violence like this on our streets. We are absolutely focused on identifying who is responsible and ensuring they are brought to justice.”

Anyone with information can contact Warwickshire Police by going to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report, or call 101, quoting incident 443 of 26 June 2023.